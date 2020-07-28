Five Pakistani Policemen Killed in Raid in Disputed Gilgit-Baltistan Area - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Five police officers were killed in an exchange of fire with suspects during a midnight raid in the Pakistan-administered Gilgit-Baltistan area in the disputed Kashmir region on Tuesday, Geo tv reported, citing officials.

Another five officers from the Gilgit counter-terrorism department sustained injuries.

The incident happened in the Chilas area in the Diamer district, when suspects opened fire on the officers.

The investigation into the incident is underway. Caretaker Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister Mir Afzal Khan said that "the suspects were involved in trading weapons, apart from terrorist activities," according to the Pakistani channel.