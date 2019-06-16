UrduPoint.com
Five Persons Drown As Boat Capsizes In Indus

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 hours ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 07:10 PM

Five persons drown as boat capsizes in Indus

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) ::Five persons including four women and a kid drowned as a boat capsized at river Indus, in Shahwali area of tehsil Rojhan.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr. Aslam told APP that nine persons of Sikhani tribe were heading towards Rahimyar Khan from village Shahwali by a boat.

All of a sudden, their boat capsized due to a swift water waves.

Resultantly, they all fell into the river. Rescue 1122 rushed to the site and rescued four persons, including three young boys. However, four women namely Shareefan Mai, Shehzadi Mai, Amna Mai, Mai Nooro and a kid Ehsan-ur-Rehman drowned.

The teams are actively engaged in search operation for recovery of the drowned.

