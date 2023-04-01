Five robbers arrested, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested five members of two dacoit gangs and recovered weapons, cash and other items.

A police spokesman said police, on a tip-off, conducted a raid in Chak No 658-GB and arrested Nisar, Ali Masood and Mazhar who were involved in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases whereas Satiana police arrested Ejaz Ali and Hasan from Chak No 243-GB.

The police recovered weapons, two motorcycles, cash, mobile phones and other items fromtheir possession.