Open Menu

11 Criminals Held

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2025 | 01:10 PM

11 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Police arrested 11 criminals during the ongoing crackdown in the district,here on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman,teams of different police stations conducted raids within the jurisdiction and arrested Imran,Ismail,Hassan,Tanvir,Abdullah,Usman,Asad,Aziz,Saqlain,Rizwan,Abbas and others.

Police recovered 3-kg of hashish, 40 grams of ice,20 liters of liquor,five pistols and valuables.

Further investigation was underway.

Recent Stories

ICC rejects Pakistan’s request to remove match r ..

ICC rejects Pakistan’s request to remove match referee for India clash

4 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2025

4 hours ago
 Sri Lanka secure second consecutive win, eliminate ..

Sri Lanka secure second consecutive win, eliminate Hong Kong from Asia Cup 2025

13 hours ago
 Another abductee safely recovered in Rajanpur’s ..

Another abductee safely recovered in Rajanpur’s Katcha area

14 hours ago
 Punjab universities sign historic MoU to launch IS ..

Punjab universities sign historic MoU to launch ISLAH Consortium

13 hours ago
At Arab Islamic summit, PM condemns Israeli attack ..

At Arab Islamic summit, PM condemns Israeli attack on Doha; meets leaders of Sau ..

13 hours ago
 SBP maintains policy rate at 11% in wake of evolvi ..

SBP maintains policy rate at 11% in wake of evolving post flood macroeconomic ou ..

14 hours ago
 PM meets Egypt president; says Arab Summit vital s ..

PM meets Egypt president; says Arab Summit vital step to show Muslim world unity

14 hours ago
 VEC set up at district level to create awareness o ..

VEC set up at district level to create awareness of voting among public: Waseem

14 hours ago
 Jail Health Program initiated in Balochistan on di ..

Jail Health Program initiated in Balochistan on directive of CM: Balochistan Hea ..

14 hours ago
 PAEC Chairman highlights Pakistan’s climate vuln ..

PAEC Chairman highlights Pakistan’s climate vulnerability, nuclear contributio ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan