11 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Police arrested 11 criminals during the ongoing crackdown in the district,here on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman,teams of different police stations conducted raids within the jurisdiction and arrested Imran,Ismail,Hassan,Tanvir,Abdullah,Usman,Asad,Aziz,Saqlain,Rizwan,Abbas and others.

Police recovered 3-kg of hashish, 40 grams of ice,20 liters of liquor,five pistols and valuables.

Further investigation was underway.