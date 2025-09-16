11 Criminals Held
Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2025 | 01:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Police arrested 11 criminals during the ongoing crackdown in the district,here on Tuesday.
According to a police spokesman,teams of different police stations conducted raids within the jurisdiction and arrested Imran,Ismail,Hassan,Tanvir,Abdullah,Usman,Asad,Aziz,Saqlain,Rizwan,Abbas and others.
Police recovered 3-kg of hashish, 40 grams of ice,20 liters of liquor,five pistols and valuables.
Further investigation was underway.
