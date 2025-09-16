IJT launches “Save Education Campaign” against KP Govt’s outsourcing policy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has strongly opposed the provincial government’s decision to outsource public schools and colleges, declaring it as an attempt to turn education for promotion into education for sale.

Addressing a press conference here at Peshawar Press Club, IJT Nazim Asfandyar Izzat said that the government is preparing to outsource government colleges after already privatizing several schools.

He warned that this policy would deprive millions of children from access to affordable education.

Currently, 4.9 million children are already out of school in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said and cautioned that outsourcing colleges and universities would further double or even triple this number, while also pushing higher education institutions into deeper financial and administrative crises.

Asfandyar said that ending BS programs in colleges would close the doors of education on middle-class and poor families.

He criticized the provincial government for turning the education system into a “testing lab,” causing unrest among students, teachers, and parents.

Accompanied by provincial secretary general Muhammad Anees, Peshawar Nazim Hassan Nazir, Campus Nazim Taqweemul Haq, and information secretary Roman Ayub, IJT announced the launch of its “Save Education Campaign.”

As part of the campaign, IJT has called for a province-wide strike on September 18.

A massive protest on October 12 in front of Peshawar Press Club, where students from schools, colleges, universities, parents, and people from all walks of life will participate.

IJT demanded that the government immediately withdraw the outsourcing plan and ensure that all stakeholders are taken into confidence before making major education reforms.