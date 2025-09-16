Open Menu

Two Shops Sealed, Rs.43,000 Fine For Profiteering

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Two shops sealed, Rs.43,000 fine for profiteering

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Authority sealed two shops and imposed Rs 43,000 fine on several shopkeepers for overcharging.

According to the spokesperson here on Tuesday,a team comprising --Assistant Commissioner Bilal Zubair, District food Controller Muhammad Nasrullah inspected various flour sale points and warehouses on Railway Road and Sargodha Road and found various shopkeepers violating the law.

They sealed two shops and imposed fines amounting to Rs 43,000 on profiteers.

The assistant commissioner said the availability and price stability of wheat and flour would be ensured at all costs,adding that daily market inspections would continue to provide flour to the public at government-notified rates.

Recent Stories

ICC rejects Pakistan’s request to remove match r ..

ICC rejects Pakistan’s request to remove match referee for India clash

9 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2025

4 hours ago
 Sri Lanka secure second consecutive win, eliminate ..

Sri Lanka secure second consecutive win, eliminate Hong Kong from Asia Cup 2025

13 hours ago
 Another abductee safely recovered in Rajanpur’s ..

Another abductee safely recovered in Rajanpur’s Katcha area

14 hours ago
 Punjab universities sign historic MoU to launch IS ..

Punjab universities sign historic MoU to launch ISLAH Consortium

13 hours ago
At Arab Islamic summit, PM condemns Israeli attack ..

At Arab Islamic summit, PM condemns Israeli attack on Doha; meets leaders of Sau ..

13 hours ago
 SBP maintains policy rate at 11% in wake of evolvi ..

SBP maintains policy rate at 11% in wake of evolving post flood macroeconomic ou ..

14 hours ago
 PM meets Egypt president; says Arab Summit vital s ..

PM meets Egypt president; says Arab Summit vital step to show Muslim world unity

14 hours ago
 VEC set up at district level to create awareness o ..

VEC set up at district level to create awareness of voting among public: Waseem

14 hours ago
 Jail Health Program initiated in Balochistan on di ..

Jail Health Program initiated in Balochistan on directive of CM: Balochistan Hea ..

14 hours ago
 PAEC Chairman highlights Pakistan’s climate vuln ..

PAEC Chairman highlights Pakistan’s climate vulnerability, nuclear contributio ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan