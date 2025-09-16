Two Shops Sealed, Rs.43,000 Fine For Profiteering
Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2025 | 01:10 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Authority sealed two shops and imposed Rs 43,000 fine on several shopkeepers for overcharging.
According to the spokesperson here on Tuesday,a team comprising --Assistant Commissioner Bilal Zubair, District food Controller Muhammad Nasrullah inspected various flour sale points and warehouses on Railway Road and Sargodha Road and found various shopkeepers violating the law.
They sealed two shops and imposed fines amounting to Rs 43,000 on profiteers.
The assistant commissioner said the availability and price stability of wheat and flour would be ensured at all costs,adding that daily market inspections would continue to provide flour to the public at government-notified rates.
