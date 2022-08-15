UrduPoint.com

Flood Monitoring Camps Put On Alert: DC Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Flood monitoring camps put on alert: DC Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Monday said the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration had put the flood monitoring camps on alert in the wake of more rains, predicted by Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The Assistant Commissioners, Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad staff and Magistrates would periodically review the rainwater situation in the low-lying areas and streams, said the DC in a news statement.

He said rescue personnel with de-watering pumps and other machinery were present in the monitoring camps.

Pre-emptive measures were taken by the ICT administration to cope with any emergency situation, he added.

The DC said an alert had been issued due to high-water level in the Rawal Dam amidst torrential rains. Spillways of the Rawal Dam would be opened from 2:00 p.m. to 6:p.m.

He advised the people to stay away from the banks of streams and nullahs as the section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code was imposed in this regard. The flow of water in streams and nullahs may be accelerated due to opening of spillways and more rains.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Flood Water Dam Alert May Criminals From Rains P

Recent Stories

PM directs to remove all obstacles in way of inves ..

PM directs to remove all obstacles in way of investment

51 minutes ago
 UVAS (KBCMA, CVAS) Principal Prof Dr M Younas Rana ..

UVAS (KBCMA, CVAS) Principal Prof Dr M Younas Rana conferred Sitara-i-Imtiaz by ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Offers Condolences to Egypt ..

OIC Secretary-General Offers Condolences to Egypt over Victims of Abu Sefein Chu ..

1 hour ago
 vivo Topped China’s Smartphone Market in Q2 2022 ..

Vivo Topped China’s Smartphone Market in Q2 2022, According to a Counterpoint ..

1 hour ago
 STEP Schools - Create a Solid Foundation in 21st C ..

STEP Schools - Create a Solid Foundation in 21st Century Learning with Robotics ..

2 hours ago
 Shahbaz Gill's sedition case: Court seeks argument ..

Shahbaz Gill's sedition case: Court seeks arguments on bail plea

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.