Fly Jinnah launches another non stop flights from Islamabad-Muscat

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s low-cost carrier, has announced the launch of its new non-stop flights between Islamabad and Muscat in Oman, starting from May 10.

The new route will initially start with a frequency of two weekly flights connecting both cities.

The Fly Jinnah’s spokesperson said that following the successful launch of international flights connecting Islamabad and Lahore to Sharjah, Fly Jinnah is proud to mark another milestone with the introduction of third international route from Islamabad to Muscat, the capital city of Oman.

This expansion aligns with our commitment to providing our customers with new options for affordable and value driven air travel domestically and internationally.

Fly Jinnah remains steadfast in offering convenient and affordable service to its passengers.

With its modern fleet of five Airbus A320 aircraft, the airline serves five major cities in Pakistan i-e Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta.

This new route adds to Fly Jinnah's growing list of international destinations, complementing the existing flight route to Sharjah, UAE.

Customers are advised that they can book their flights by visiting Fly Jinnah’s website, www.flyjinnah.com by calling the call centre (111-000-035) or through travel agencies, the spokesman added.