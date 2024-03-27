Open Menu

FM Dar, Dr Abdullatif Agree To Further Enhance Mutual Cooperation Between Pak, Bahrain

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2024 | 08:47 PM

FM Dar, Dr Abdullatif agree to further enhance mutual cooperation between Pak, Bahrain

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of Kingdom of Bahrain Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani on Wednesday discussed entire gamut of the bilateral relations and looked to enhance mutual cooperation in different sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of Kingdom of Bahrain Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani on Wednesday discussed entire gamut of the bilateral relations and looked to enhance mutual cooperation in different sectors.

The foreign minister, on X, said that it gave him immense pleasure to receive congratulatory telephone call from the Bahrainian counterpart.

“Looking forward to further strengthening and solidifying our relations between our two countries,” he further posted.

Related Topics

Ishaq Dar Rashid Bahrain From

Recent Stories

Grim search for six bodies in Baltimore bridge-shi ..

Grim search for six bodies in Baltimore bridge-ship collision continues

2 minutes ago
 Final four candidates for Islamabad Senate electio ..

Final four candidates for Islamabad Senate elections unveiled

2 minutes ago
 Two dead, 10 wounded in Russian attacks on Ukraine

Two dead, 10 wounded in Russian attacks on Ukraine

11 minutes ago
 AIOU Mirpur AJK launches a mass spring tree planta ..

AIOU Mirpur AJK launches a mass spring tree plantation drive across Mirpur Div

14 minutes ago
 Zero-tolerance policy being implemented against ch ..

Zero-tolerance policy being implemented against cheating mafia; Agha Abbas

14 minutes ago
 Punjab industries minister briefed on PBTE perform ..

Punjab industries minister briefed on PBTE performance

6 minutes ago
JKLF strongly condemns attack in Bisham

JKLF strongly condemns attack in Bisham

6 minutes ago
 WAPDA Chairman visits Dasu hydropower project to e ..

WAPDA Chairman visits Dasu hydropower project to express sympathies with Chinese ..

6 minutes ago
 CM stresses for modern house infrastructure in urb ..

CM stresses for modern house infrastructure in urban peripheries

6 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases ..

ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases till March 28

6 minutes ago
 Multan Sultans join hands with NEOC for Polio erad ..

Multan Sultans join hands with NEOC for Polio eradication

17 minutes ago
 Stock markets mostly rise, yen hits 34-year low

Stock markets mostly rise, yen hits 34-year low

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan