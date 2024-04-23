FM Dar Speaks To Overseas Pakistanis Via Zoom
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2024 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday addressed the overseas Pakistanis living in 35 countries at a Zoom Conference organized by the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz International Affairs Chapter.
"It was pleasure addressing this evening our diaspora/representatives in 35 countries at a Zoom Conference organized PML-N International Affairs Chapter," the minister wrote on his official X account.
He said, "All overseas Pakistanis are very dear to me and PML-N will do its best to implement its manifesto for their welfare and that will truly facilitate their investments and homecoming."
