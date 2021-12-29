UrduPoint.com

FM Qureshi, UK Parliament Member Discuss Bilateral Ties, Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2021

FM Qureshi, UK parliament member discuss bilateral ties, cooperation

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Member of British House of Lords and UK Board of Free Trade Lord Daniel Hannan of Kingsclere Wednesday discussed bilateral ties, cooperation in diverse fields and various issues of mutual interest

The foreign minister said that Pakistan and the United Kingdom enjoyed strong multilateral ties and Pakistan was keen to further increasing these bilateral economic, trade and political relations.

He observed that the bilateral trade and economic relations between the two countries had enhanced further with the strategic partnership agreement, a press release said.

Presence of about 1.6 million Pakistani expatriates in the UK was a manifestation of fostering of these bonds, he added.

Qureshi further told Lord Daniel Hannan that they would celebrate 75th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

He also informed about his recent meetings with the key political figures of the UK including British foreign minister during his visit.

The member of British parliament appreciated foreign minister Qureshi's visit to the UK and his meetings with the British political personalities.

