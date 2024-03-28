Open Menu

FM, UK High Commissioner Discuss Bilateral Ties

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2024 | 11:40 PM

FM, UK High Commissioner discuss bilateral ties

United Kingdom High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott called on Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar on Thursday and discussed various aspects of bilateral relations and regional developments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) United Kingdom High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott called on Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar on Thursday and discussed various aspects of bilateral relations and regional developments.

They agreed to further advance bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the United Kingdom in all areas of mutual interest, including trade and investment, peace, security, and development cooperation.

