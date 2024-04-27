Robbery incident in defense Phase 2 Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) During a robbery incident in a bungalow in Defense Phase 2 area of Karachi on Saturday, four robbers escaped after looting 11 lakh rupees.

According to details, a robbery incident occurred on Saturday at a bungalow in the Defense Phase 2 area of Karachi, where four robbers managed to escape after stealing 11 lakh rupees.

According to the private news channel, as soon as the incident was reported, the police reached the spot and collected the evidence.

Police registered an FIR and started further investigation.