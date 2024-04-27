Open Menu

Robbery Incident In Defense Phase 2 Karachi

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2024 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) During a robbery incident in a bungalow in Defense Phase 2 area of Karachi on Saturday, four robbers escaped after looting 11 lakh rupees.

According to the private news channel, as soon as the incident was reported, the police reached the spot and collected the evidence.

Police registered an FIR and started further investigation.

