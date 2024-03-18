FM Vows To Make Joint Endeavours For Further Deepening Pak-China Ties
,
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 18, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to making joint endeavours for further deepening bilateral relations and to advance phase-II of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as envisaged by the leadership of two countries.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2024) Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday said Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership is indispensable for the progress and prosperity of the two countries and an anchor of regional peace and stability.
He was talking to Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong who called on him in Islamabad today.
The Foreign Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to making joint endeavours for further deepening bilateral relations and to advance phase-II of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as envisaged by the leadership of two countries.
Ambassador Jiang underscored the special importance China accords to Pakistan and its firm support for Pakistan’s socioeconomic development, industrial and agriculture cooperation.
He also agreed with the Foreign Minister for high-quality development of phase-II of CPEC.
