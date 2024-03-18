Open Menu

FM Vows To Make Joint Endeavours For Further Deepening Pak-China Ties

,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 18, 2024 | 05:20 PM

FM vows to make joint endeavours for further deepening Pak-China ties  

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to making joint endeavours for further deepening bilateral relations and to advance phase-II of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as envisaged by the leadership of two countries.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2024) Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday said Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership is indispensable for the progress and prosperity of the two countries and an anchor of regional peace and stability.

He was talking to Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong who called on him in Islamabad today.

The Foreign Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to making joint endeavours for further deepening bilateral relations and to advance phase-II of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as envisaged by the leadership of two countries.

Ambassador Jiang underscored the special importance China accords to Pakistan and its firm support for Pakistan’s socioeconomic development, industrial and agriculture cooperation.

He also agreed with the Foreign Minister for high-quality development of phase-II of CPEC.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad China Ishaq Dar Agriculture CPEC Progress

Recent Stories

PSL 2024 Final Match Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2024 Final Match Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

2 minutes ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at 22 percent

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at 22 percent

35 minutes ago
 Speculations rife over disappearance of British Pr ..

Speculations rife over disappearance of British Princess Kate Middleton

50 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today

PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today

2 hours ago
 PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in fi ..

PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in final match today

3 hours ago
 Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others kille ..

Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan

4 hours ago
The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Serie ..

The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan

5 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly session summoned today

Punjab Assembly session summoned today

6 hours ago
 11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam be ..

11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan