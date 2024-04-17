Focus On Assuring Quality Education Need Of Hour: Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2024 | 08:19 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister for higher education, archives and libraries Meena Khan Afridi has said that focusing on quality research work in universities is need of the hour and without it higher education institutions could not be promoted or developed.
He urged the concerned authorities to give special attention towards promotion of research culture in universities.
The provincial minister said this while presiding over a meeting convened regarding bringing positive amendments in University Act held in the committee room of higher education department here on Wednesday.
Secretary higher education Arshad Khan, special secretary, higher education, director Quality Assurance Cell (QAC), professors of University of Peshawar and officers of law and higher education department attended the meeting.
At the meeting various agendas were discussed including positive amendments in University Act, vice chancellors’ appointments while different suggestions for betterment of universities and to bring out the universities from financial crisis also came under discussion.
Meena Khan said that bringing amendments in the University Act aimed at controlling and stopping the loopholes in universities’ affairs and putting the universities on a developmental track. "Quality research work is very important for the development of higher educational institutions" said the KP higher education minister.
Talking about the vice-chancellors, the provincial minister said that the vice-chancellor has a key and important role in putting the institution on the right track and resolving the issues being faced by the university.
APP/vak
