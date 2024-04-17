Open Menu

Focus On Assuring Quality Education Need Of Hour: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2024 | 08:19 PM

Focus on assuring quality education need of hour: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister for higher education, archives and libraries Meena Khan Afridi has said that focusing on quality research work in universities is need of the hour and without it higher education institutions could not be promoted or developed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister for higher education, archives and libraries Meena Khan Afridi has said that focusing on quality research work in universities is need of the hour and without it higher education institutions could not be promoted or developed.

He urged the concerned authorities to give special attention towards promotion of research culture in universities.

The provincial minister said this while presiding over a meeting convened regarding bringing positive amendments in University Act held in the committee room of higher education department here on Wednesday.

Secretary higher education Arshad Khan, special secretary, higher education, director Quality Assurance Cell (QAC), professors of University of Peshawar and officers of law and higher education department attended the meeting.

At the meeting various agendas were discussed including positive amendments in University Act, vice chancellors’ appointments while different suggestions for betterment of universities and to bring out the universities from financial crisis also came under discussion.

Meena Khan said that bringing amendments in the University Act aimed at controlling and stopping the loopholes in universities’ affairs and putting the universities on a developmental track. "Quality research work is very important for the development of higher educational institutions" said the KP higher education minister.

Talking about the vice-chancellors, the provincial minister said that the vice-chancellor has a key and important role in putting the institution on the right track and resolving the issues being faced by the university.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Afridi From

Recent Stories

Rain with few heavyfall/hailstorm likely in most p ..

Rain with few heavyfall/hailstorm likely in most parts of country:PMD

2 minutes ago
 KP govt releases Rs 80mln for relief activities in ..

KP govt releases Rs 80mln for relief activities in merged districts: PDMA

2 minutes ago
 SECP grants registration to first digital insurer

SECP grants registration to first digital insurer

2 minutes ago
 Takht Bhai:UNESCO world archealogical site attract ..

Takht Bhai:UNESCO world archealogical site attracts tourists, archealogy lovers

2 minutes ago
 3-day Rafi Peer Puppet festival from April 19

3-day Rafi Peer Puppet festival from April 19

2 minutes ago
 Dubai roads, airport reel from floods after record ..

Dubai roads, airport reel from floods after record rains

13 minutes ago
Primary exams underway in Larkana

Primary exams underway in Larkana

6 minutes ago
 Song, dance, and the Koran: Ethiopia's Harari cele ..

Song, dance, and the Koran: Ethiopia's Harari celebrate centuries-old festival

6 minutes ago
 T20I series against NZ holds great importance: Bab ..

T20I series against NZ holds great importance: Babar Azam

7 minutes ago
 Punjab govt decides to amend Local Government Act ..

Punjab govt decides to amend Local Government Act 2022

7 minutes ago
 Arslan stresses beautification of Sukkur's roads

Arslan stresses beautification of Sukkur's roads

13 minutes ago
 Development partners unite to support growth in me ..

Development partners unite to support growth in merged districts of KP

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan