Food authority seizes substandard food items

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority (KPFSA) sealed several bakery units during an ongoing drive against adulterated food items in different parts of the province on Friday.

Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan said, a bakery was sealed for violating hygiene standards during operation near Diwana Baba Road Buner and issued notices to several shopkeepers.

He said that two bakeries were fined during the operation in the areas of Tehsil Manda and Blumbat for maintaining poor hygiene standards and use of substandard ghee.

The bakery's warehouse was also sealed and heavy fines were imposed on the owners, he added.

He said substandard food color and unhealthy syrup were recovered from several bakery units and sweet shops during the checking in Tank and destroyed them on the spot.

Several food related shops were checked and recovered substandard beverages during the operation in Lakki Marwat Nourang Bazaar, he mentioned.