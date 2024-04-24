Food Authority Team Conducts Operation In Jackson Market Harbor Area
Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2024 | 08:48 PM
Teams of Sindh Food Authority (SFA) district Kemari and Assistant Commissioner Kemari have conducted a joint operation in the Jackson Market Harbor area
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Teams of Sindh Food Authority (SFA) district Kemari and Assistant Commissioner Kemari have conducted a joint operation in the Jackson Market Harbor area.
Milk mixed with chemicals was found during the operation and hundreds of liters of milk mixed with chemicals were also wasted. The SFA and local administration teams also inspected milk shops and pakwan centers.
During the inspection fines were also imposed on several milk shops and pakwan centers for poor sanitation.
Speaking on this occasion, Deputy Director Sindh Food Authority District Kemari Bashir Khan said that Sale of chemically mixed milk would not be allowed in Kemari district.
'Action is being taken against the sellers of adulterated food items on the direction of Director General SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain'. he concluded.
Deputy Director district Kemari Bashir Khan and Assistant Commissioner Kemari Shaista Jabeen were also present on the occasion of the operation.
