Food Deptt introduces android application for issuance of gunny bags for wheat procurement

The Food Department introduced android application to facilitate farmers for seeking gunny bags during wheat procurement campaign

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :

The farmers would not have to visit the office but submit their applications online. An Android Application namely "Bardana" was introduced for this purpose.

According to official sources, the farmers could download application from Play Store. The gunny bags will be issued on first come basis. A farmer could get maximum 500 gunny bags. The farmers were given facility to submit dues in their nearby banks. The government will purchase wheat against Rs 1400 per 40kg this year. The online application system was introduced to avoid gathering at Food Department centres.