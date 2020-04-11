UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Deptt Introduces Android Application For Issuance Of Gunny Bags For Wheat Procurement

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 04:50 PM

Food Deptt introduces android application for issuance of gunny bags for wheat procurement

The Food Department introduced android application to facilitate farmers for seeking gunny bags during wheat procurement campaign

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :The food Department introduced android application to facilitate farmers for seeking gunny bags during wheat procurement campaign.

The farmers would not have to visit the office but submit their applications online. An Android Application namely "Bardana" was introduced for this purpose.

According to official sources, the farmers could download application from Play Store. The gunny bags will be issued on first come basis. A farmer could get maximum 500 gunny bags. The farmers were given facility to submit dues in their nearby banks. The government will purchase wheat against Rs 1400 per 40kg this year. The online application system was introduced to avoid gathering at Food Department centres.

Related Topics

Visit From Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Four drugs pushers rounded up in Sargodha

5 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies ..

5 minutes ago

Anti COVID-19 measures: Professional beggars held ..

6 minutes ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 1 ..

6 minutes ago

A boy killed in Rawalpindi

6 minutes ago

Screening, washing process with disinfectant conti ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.