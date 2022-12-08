Foolproof security being ensured for cricket match: RPO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Moeen Masood has said that foolproof security arrangements have been made for the match between Pakistan and England.

During his visit to the Multan Cricket Stadium to review security arrangements here on Thursday, the regional police officer said that all possible efforts were being made to maintain peace in the region by ensuring supremacy of law.

He said that best security arrangements had been made for the cricket match which was being appreciated internationally, adding that the world community was being assured that Pakistan was safe for tourists and they could visit the country without any fear.

City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider briefed the regional police officer about the security arrangements.