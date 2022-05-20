UrduPoint.com

Foolproof Security For Sensitive Installations, Foreign Nationals : IGP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2022 | 07:19 PM

Foolproof security for sensitive installations, foreign nationals : IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that foolproof security for all sensitive installations and foreign nationals, especially Chinese residents, experts and investors, consulate offices and staff, is top priority of the Punjab Police.

He issued instructions to the officers while presiding over a meeting of the Special Protection Unit regarding security arrangements for foreign nationals at the Central Police Office, here on Friday.

The IGP said in the meeting that teams of Special Protection Unit should perform their duties of security of foreign nationals and sensitive places, the government offices with utmost diligence, commitment and high alert. He said that implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs), issued by the Home Department regarding security of foreign nationals, should be ensured in all cases. He said the process of gathering data of foreign nationals at the SPU desks at airports should be regularly reviewed.

The process of registration of foreign nationals working in the private sector, especially Chinese, should be ensured, the IGP said and stressed taking every possible steps for the security purpose.

He said that all regional police officers (RPOs) and district police officers (DPOs) including Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore should further improve security arrangements for the foreign nationals under personal supervision, and there should be no reduction in provision of resources and facilities required for discharge of duties to the SPU personnelAdditional IGP Operations Punjab Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan briefed the meeting about the measures being taken for security of foreign nationals.

The IGP Punjab ordered for conducting mock exercises in order to inspect security arrangements and check fitness of the SPU personnel.

