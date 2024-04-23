Foolproof Security Measures Taken For Iranian President Visiting Karachi
Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2024 | 05:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) In preparation for the arrival of President Islamic Republic of Iran in Karachi, a comprehensive security plan has been made involving a substantial deployment of law enforcement personnel across the city.
A total of 3,847 police officers and officials have been mobilized to ensure peace and tranquility and security of the foreign dignitaries during their visit to Karachi, said a spokesperson of Karachi Police here Tuesday.
The spokesperson while sharing the details said that deployment of security personnel across different zones of the city, revealing that 345 officers and employees are stationed in District East, 164 in West, and more than 300 in District South.
Additionally, 1500 traffic officers and over 300 officers from the Special Branch have also been assigned security duties.
To enhance security measures, snipers have been strategically positioned at sensitive locations throughout the city.
Highlighting the commitment of the Karachi Police to uphold safety standards, the spokesperson emphasized that every possible measure is being taken to fulfill their duties effectively in safeguarding the visiting delegations.
The rigorous security arrangements underscore Karachi's dedication to hosting foreign dignitaries in a safe and secure environment, reflecting the city's ongoing efforts to bolster best relations with foreign dignitaries.
