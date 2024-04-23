Open Menu

Foolproof Security Measures Taken For Iranian President Visiting Karachi

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Foolproof security measures taken for Iranian President visiting Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) In preparation for the arrival of President Islamic Republic of Iran in Karachi, a comprehensive security plan has been made involving a substantial deployment of law enforcement personnel across the city.

A total of 3,847 police officers and officials have been mobilized to ensure peace and tranquility and security of the foreign dignitaries during their visit to Karachi, said a spokesperson of Karachi Police here Tuesday.

The spokesperson while sharing the details said that deployment of security personnel across different zones of the city, revealing that 345 officers and employees are stationed in District East, 164 in West, and more than 300 in District South.

Additionally, 1500 traffic officers and over 300 officers from the Special Branch have also been assigned security duties.

To enhance security measures, snipers have been strategically positioned at sensitive locations throughout the city.

Highlighting the commitment of the Karachi Police to uphold safety standards, the spokesperson emphasized that every possible measure is being taken to fulfill their duties effectively in safeguarding the visiting delegations.

The rigorous security arrangements underscore Karachi's dedication to hosting foreign dignitaries in a safe and secure environment, reflecting the city's ongoing efforts to bolster best relations with foreign dignitaries.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Iran Visit Traffic From Best

Recent Stories

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address i ..

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons

36 minutes ago
 Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in Chin ..

Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China

3 hours ago
 FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

4 hours ago
 PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

5 hours ago
 Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleu ..

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

5 hours ago
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Islam enlightened world with its teachings about k ..

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

18 hours ago
 Record London close as oil prices drop on easing M ..

Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears

18 hours ago
 TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured vill ..

TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan