Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 05:19 PM

For the promotion of cultural activities and to create a positive image of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, the governing body of the council has approved 17 different sub-committees

The Governing Body of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi has approved 17 sub-committees of the Governing Body. Each committee will be chaired by a member of the governing body

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020) The Governing Body of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi has approved 17 sub-committees of the Governing Body. Each committee will be chaired by a member of the governing body. The meeting of the Governing Body was held under the chairmanship of the President Arts Council, Muhammad Ahmad Shah in which the chairperson of the following committees was elected.

Talat Hussain (Drama Committee), Dr. S.M Qaiser Sajjad (Medical & Social Welfare), Kashif Grami (Special Events Committee), Qudsia Akbar (Fine Arts Committee), Munawar Saeed (Artist Liasion & production Committee), Muhammad Iqbal Lateef (Library Committee), Noor-ul-Huda Shah (performing Arts Committee), Ambreen Haseeb Amber (Poetry & Literary Committee), Syed Saadat Ali Jafri (Stage Shows Committee), Bashir Khan Saddozoi (Press & Publication Committee), Nusrat Haris (Electronic Media Committee), Dr.

Mohammad Ayub Shaikh ( Folk & Heritage Committee) whereas the co-opted member Shakeel Khan (Talk Shows Committee), Uzma Alkarim( Youth Committee), Chand Gul Shah (Women Empowerment Committee), Ikhlaq Ahmed (Fiction-Literary Committee) Irfan Ullah Khan (Administration Committee) are included.

More Stories From Pakistan

