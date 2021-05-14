Foreign Secretary Extends Eid Greetings To Security Personnel
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood Friday extended Eid greetings to the Islamabad Police and other security personnel performing their duties at the foreign ministry.
The foreign secretary thanked the security personnel for their services.
Sohail Mahmood also had a group photo with the security personnel who were also served with sweets.