Forensic report on wheat, sugar to be public till April 25: Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to public the forensic report on wheat and sugar crisis till April 25 to expose the responsible for the issue.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government came into power with a slogan to streamline the system to achieve the desirous results, he said talking to a private news channel.

Zaidi said the opposition leaders were also beneficiaries in wheat and sugar crisis, he said adding the actions would be taken against them as well.

The minister said the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had given huge subsidy on sugar to give special benefits to their bigwigs.

The corrupts and plunderers, who looted the national exchequer ruthlessly were living abroad and enjoying luxurious life, he added.

He said the Federal cabinet was informed that there was no shortage of sugar in the country.