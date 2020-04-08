UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Forensic Report On Wheat, Sugar To Be Public Till April 25: Zaidi

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 11:00 PM

Forensic report on wheat, sugar to be public till April 25: Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to public the forensic report on wheat and sugar crisis till April 25 to expose the responsible for the issue.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government came into power with a slogan to streamline the system to achieve the desirous results, he said talking to a private news channel.

Zaidi said the opposition leaders were also beneficiaries in wheat and sugar crisis, he said adding the actions would be taken against them as well.

The minister said the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had given huge subsidy on sugar to give special benefits to their bigwigs.

The corrupts and plunderers, who looted the national exchequer ruthlessly were living abroad and enjoying luxurious life, he added.

He said the Federal cabinet was informed that there was no shortage of sugar in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Ali Haider April Muslim Government Cabinet Wheat Opposition

Recent Stories

Five things on coronavirus in Spain

17 minutes ago

CDA introduces unified hotline to enhance child pr ..

36 minutes ago

Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry we ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistan says SAARC Secretariat must be enabled to ..

17 minutes ago

Polish church does drive-thru confession for Easte ..

17 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court adjourns CCP chairman appoint ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.