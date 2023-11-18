Open Menu

Former NA Speaker Gohar Ayub Khan Passed Away

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Former NA speaker Gohar Ayub Khan passed away

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Former National Assembly Speaker Gohar Ayub Khan on Friday passed away, his funeral prayer will be held on Saturday at 3 pm in the ancestral area of Rehana Haripur.

Gohar Ayub Khan, who hailed from the Pashtun tribe joined the Pakistan Army as a Commissioned Officer in 1959 and resigned as Captain in 1962.

Gohar Ayub Khan participated in the 1977 1988, 1990, and 1997 General Elections from the platform of different political parties.

Throughout his political career, he held key positions such as the Speaker of the National Assembly, Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Minister for Water and Power.

Following the imposition of emergency by General Musharraf on October 12, 1999, he quit active politics. Later, his son, Omar Ayub Khan, entered the political arena by contesting in the 2002 general elections.

