Four arrested for gambling near River Haro

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police on Thursday apprehended four individuals red-handed while engaging in gambling activities along the banks of the river Haro within the jurisdiction of the Hassanabdal Police Station

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Police on Thursday apprehended four individuals red-handed while engaging in gambling activities along the banks of the river Haro within the jurisdiction of the Hassanabdal Police Station.

According to police sources, acting on a tip-off, a dedicated police team swiftly raided the location, uncovering the illicit gambling operation in an open area.

During the raid, gambling stuff and an amount of Rs. 41,000 were also confiscated from their possession.

The police registered a case against the suspects and started further investigation.

APP/nsi/378