Four arrested over gang rape

City Jaranwala police have arrested four accused involved in a gang rape case

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) City Jaranwala police have arrested four accused involved in a gang rape case.

A police spokesman said here on Thursday that a woman (F) filed a complaint, contending that she was returning home along with coworker Kashif Hussain after performing duty in a local mills when accused Humanyun alias Doctor resident of Pak Land Town, Sajawal Masih an employee of Municipal Committee, Suno resident of Usmania Park and Shahid resident of Abdullah Park intercepted him and her coworker near Karmanwala Chowk on April 06 and abducted her.

They severely tortured Kashif Hussain and snatched cash in addition to take her to a house situated at Canal Road where they subjected her to gang rape.

The police registered a case and arrested the accused on alleged charges of abduction and gang rape. Further investigation was under progress, he added.