Four Drug Peddlers Apprehended In Bahawalpur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2024 | 03:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Police have arrested four alleged drug peddlers and recovered liquor and narcotics from their possession.
According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police here Saturday, acting on a tip-off, a police party of Police Station Sadar arrested the drug peddler and recovered 48 bottles of liquor from his possession.
Meanwhile, the police teams of different police stations including PS Yazman, PS Uch and PS Hasilpur have arrested drug pushers, identified as Arshad, Mohsin and Javed. The police have recovered three kilograms hashish from the possession of the suspects.
The police have registered separate cases against the accused.
Further probe was in process.
