Four drug pushers held in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Jarranwala circle police claimed on Thursday to have arrested four drug pushers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

The police conducted raids at different areas and arrested Amir Raza, Imran, Ali Ahmed and Masood and recovered over 7kg hashish from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.