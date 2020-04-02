UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Drug Pushers Held In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 02:20 PM

Four drug pushers held in Faisalabad

Jarranwala circle police claimed on Thursday to have arrested four drug pushers and recovered narcotics from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Jarranwala circle police claimed on Thursday to have arrested four drug pushers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

The police conducted raids at different areas and arrested Amir Raza, Imran, Ali Ahmed and Masood and recovered over 7kg hashish from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Circle From

Recent Stories

North Korea insists it is free of coronavirus

28 seconds ago

Pakistan's exports to USA grew 4.64% in 7 months

4 minutes ago

Under-fire Johnson says UK will 'massively increas ..

31 seconds ago

N. Korea insists it is free of coronavirus

7 minutes ago

Court seeks arguments on Fawad's acquittal applica ..

7 minutes ago

PDMA dispatches 85,000 face masks in KP

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.