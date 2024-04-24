Four Gamblers Held
Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2024 | 05:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Police have arrested four gamblers in the jurisdiction of Muradpur police station.
According to police, a crackdown on the criminal elements is underway on the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hassan Iqbal.
SHO Muradpur Mian Abdul Razzaq arrested four gamblers red-handed during a raid and recovered Rs. 5,000 stake money from them.
Police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.
