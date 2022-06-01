Four Held With Contraband
Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2022 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :The police on Wednesday arrested four accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.
A police spokesman said teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested four accused besides recovering 2.4-kg hashish, 20 bottles of liquor and two pistols.
The accused were identified as Chaman Gul, Arsalan, Nabil and Bilal.
Cases have been registered against the accused.