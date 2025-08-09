Four Islamabad Hotels Licensed To Sell Alcohol, NA Told
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 09, 2025 | 12:35 AM
The National Assembly was informed on Friday that four hotels in Islamabad have been granted licences to sell alcohol under specific conditions.
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The National Assembly was informed on Friday that four hotels in Islamabad have been granted licences to sell alcohol under specific conditions.
In a written reply during the Question Hour, "the Ministry of Interior stated that licences had been issued to Marriott, Serena, Best Western, and Mövenpick hotels in the Federal capital".
The ministry clarified that the licences are issued under prescribed terms and conditions, including the requirement that alcohol must be stored separately from other items.
The House was told that the fee for an L-2 alcohol licence is Rs 500,000, while the annual renewal fee is Rs 150,000. As per licence conditions, hotels must inform the concerned officer within seven days of receiving any shipment of alcohol. The excise officer also has the authority to cancel a licence without assigning any reason.
APP-rzr-szm
Recent Stories
UAE Boxer advances to final of Asian Boxing U19 & U22 Boxing Championships
Ministry of Defence undersecretary visits Sacheon Air Base in Korea
State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kesoo Mal Kheal high ..
Rana urges PTI to change attitude for resolving political issues
Shah Bhitai's urs to commence on Saturday
Govt launches “Agri Stack” plan to digitize Pakistan’s farming sector
Only 48.4% of Pakistani children exclusively breastfed:WHO
UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over helicopter crash victims
Two killed in Lakki Marwat firing
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori joins colorful boat rally in Keamari to celeb ..
CMPak ensures uninterrupted services despite extreme weather
AJK govt provides Rs 71 billion subsidy on flour & electricity: Anwaar ul Haq
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM KP directs DCs to enhance public service delivery29 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker condemns Israeli cabinet’s approval of Gaza occupation39 minutes ago
-
State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kesoo Mal Kheal highlights govt focus on ..24 minutes ago
-
Rana urges PTI to change attitude for resolving political issues24 minutes ago
-
Shah Bhitai's urs to commence on Saturday24 minutes ago
-
Govt launches “Agri Stack” plan to digitize Pakistan’s farming sector24 minutes ago
-
Only 48.4% of Pakistani children exclusively breastfed:WHO10 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Lakki Marwat firing10 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori joins colorful boat rally in Keamari to celebrate independence10 minutes ago
-
CMPak ensures uninterrupted services despite extreme weather22 minutes ago
-
Investment accord between GPA & Chinese Company essential for economic future: Kakar10 minutes ago
-
PU ISCS organises seminar on beggary35 minutes ago