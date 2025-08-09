Four Islamabad hotels licensed to sell alcohol, NA told

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The National Assembly was informed on Friday that four hotels in Islamabad have been granted licences to sell alcohol under specific conditions.

In a written reply during the Question Hour, "the Ministry of Interior stated that licences had been issued to Marriott, Serena, Best Western, and Mövenpick hotels in the Federal capital".

The ministry clarified that the licences are issued under prescribed terms and conditions, including the requirement that alcohol must be stored separately from other items.

The House was told that the fee for an L-2 alcohol licence is Rs 500,000, while the annual renewal fee is Rs 150,000. As per licence conditions, hotels must inform the concerned officer within seven days of receiving any shipment of alcohol. The excise officer also has the authority to cancel a licence without assigning any reason.

