Sukkur Mayor briefs journalists on Independence day celebrations

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Sindh Government Spokesperson and Sukkur Mayor Barrister Arsalan islam Shaikh on Saturday met with senior journalists and news directors at Mayor House Sukkur. The meeting focused on discussing preparations for Independence Day celebrations and a special event.

The Mayor Sukkur briefed them about the grand musical event scheduled for August 10th at Jinnah Municipal Stadium Sukkur. He said that the city of Sukkur is being decorated like a bride on this joyous occasion of independence.

The Mayor highlighted the importance of Pakistan's establishment and stated that the citizens of Sukkur have been provided with all basic municipal facilities, including clean drinking water, sanitation, and lighting.

"As we celebrate our 78th Independence Day, let us reflect on the struggles of our forefathers and the sacrifices they made for our freedom", he said. I urge all citizens to participate in the festivities and remember the importance of unity, peace, and progress in our nation's development, said Mayor.

He said that our Sindh government remains committed to providing basic facilities like clean drinking water, sanitation, and lighting to all citizens, as we strive to build a prosperous and thriving Sindh.

He emphasized the significance of freedom while highlighting the struggles of oppressed people in Occupied Kashmir and Palestine. He stated that freedom is a fundamental right and urged citizens to appreciate the value of independence.