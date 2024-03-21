Open Menu

Four Killed In Incidents Of Violence, Road Mishaps At Swabi

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 05:50 PM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Four persons lost their lives in separate incidents of violence and road mishaps that occurred in different areas of the district, said police on Thursday.

In first incident, a man, Aamir Nawaz was shot dead by unknown assailants in the limits of Topi Police Station. The reason behind the killing has not been ascertained.

In the second incident, accused Hamza and Asif injured, Waqas who was a resident of Kalu Khan. The injured succumbed to wounds in the hospital. The reason behind the incident was an altercation between two parties.

Meanwhile, Masood Ali who was a FC worker was electrocuted in his house in Village Sherghand while a man, Qasim Shah was killed in an accident with a tractor trolley in Banda Salim Khan.

