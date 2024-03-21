Four Killed In Incidents Of Violence, Road Mishaps At Swabi
Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 05:50 PM
SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Four persons lost their lives in separate incidents of violence and road mishaps that occurred in different areas of the district, said police on Thursday.
In first incident, a man, Aamir Nawaz was shot dead by unknown assailants in the limits of Topi Police Station. The reason behind the killing has not been ascertained.
In the second incident, accused Hamza and Asif injured, Waqas who was a resident of Kalu Khan. The injured succumbed to wounds in the hospital. The reason behind the incident was an altercation between two parties.
Meanwhile, Masood Ali who was a FC worker was electrocuted in his house in Village Sherghand while a man, Qasim Shah was killed in an accident with a tractor trolley in Banda Salim Khan.
APP/soa/mds/
Recent Stories
Sozo Adventure Park set to launch thrilling Eid ul Fitr festivities with ATV and ..
Structural reforms inevitable for country's development: PM
Finance Minister lauds ADB’s role in promoting climate-conscious programs
Javeria Khan announces retirement from international cricket
Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam
Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electricity theft ordered
Vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excellence in Pakistan
RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Open for Re ..
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas pipeline project
Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: At ..
PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat
Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
EPA launches plantation drive in district5 minutes ago
-
AIOU upgrades its Student Support System6 minutes ago
-
Jhang district launches mega tree plantation drive6 minutes ago
-
Indian fishermen arrested, one PMSA sailor embraces martyrdom6 minutes ago
-
43 booked for attacking FIA team6 minutes ago
-
Significant progress made in water supply during 19-months flood response, recovery operations6 minutes ago
-
Local Govt Minister Zeeshan Rafique visits LCCI6 minutes ago
-
PCG seizes illegal weapons6 minutes ago
-
World Forest Day observed at Jandool6 minutes ago
-
AJK commemorates Syed Ali Ahmed Shah's 34th death anniversary6 minutes ago
-
Plantation vital for reducing environmental pollution: Minister Kirmani6 minutes ago
-
Minister promises swift progress on Mayo Hospital revamp6 minutes ago