Four notorious criminals nabbed, looted valuables recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

Police arrested four criminals involved in robbery, theft and other crimes besides recovering looted valuables from their possession here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Police arrested four criminals involved in robbery, theft and other crimes besides recovering looted valuables from their possession here on Thursday.

holding a press conference, City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali said that rising incidents of dacoity, robbery, theft, house robbery and other criminals activities in premises of Sadar Jalalpur Pirwala police station was a challenge for police. He said that a special team under the supervision of SSP Operations Arsalan Zahid and SSP Investigations Rana Ashraf was formed to trace and arrest the criminals.

He maintained that the police team arrested four outlaws Muzamil, Muhammad Khursheed, Naoman and Altaf.

The police have also recovered looted valuables worth over Rs 12.7 million including 15 cattle, one car, one tractor trolley, gold ornaments from their possession by tracing six cases during initial interrogation.

The CPO added that district police have returned valuables of over Rs 100 million to the real owners after recovering from criminals during the last three months.

He said that police officers have been directed to tighten the noose around the criminals in order to make the district crime free and to provide sense of security to the masses.