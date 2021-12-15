Four passengers killed, one injured as vehicle plunges deep inside River near Abbottabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

At least four people were killed and one injured when a Toyota Vigo plunged from Sori bridge to River Harno near Abbottabad, on early Wednesday morning

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :At least four people were killed and one injured when a Toyota Vigo plunged from Sori bridge to River Harno near Abbottabad, on early Wednesday morning.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, the vehicle was carrying five passengers and they belonged to the various places of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Owing to the slippery road the driver lost his control over the vehicle while taking a turn and plunged into River Harno.

Four vehicles of Rescue 1122 along with medical technicians took part in the recovery operation where two people died on the spot while three others injured were shifted to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad where later two more people could not survive and lost life due to critical injuries while one of them is still in the hospital.

The dead bodies were identified as Amir Saeed, Iftikhar Hussain and two unknown persons while the injured were identified as Rafee Ullah.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of four people in a road accident at Harno River.

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Ameen ul Hasan on the directives of DC Abbottabad also visited ATH and inquired about the health of the injured person.

He also ordered the ATH administration to provide the best medical facilities to the injured person.

District administration Abbottabad also issued a travel advisory for the tourists and locals who want to visit Galyat, after yesterday's snowfall in Galyat the roads are slippery and snow-covered where without an iron chain travel can be dangerous.