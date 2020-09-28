UrduPoint.com
Four Proclaimed Offenders Arrested

Mon 28th September 2020

Sariab Police arrested four proclaimed offenders in separate raids at different places of Sariab area of Quetta on Monday

According to police sources, on special directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operation Quetta, police teams in supervision of SP Sariab Division Zia Mandukhail conducted successful raid at place and apprehended a proclaimed offender Abdul Ehad.

Another proclaimed offender namely Wali Dad was held from Pashtoonabad during conducting second raid by police.

The Police also detained third proclaimed offender Noor Ahmed from FGS Colony Sariab Custom Quetta.

Meanwhile, fourth proclaimed offender Khair Muhammad was apprehended near Killi Quetta.

The police sources said that arrested accused were involved in different crime cases in the area, saying that police were carrying operations against proclaimed offenders and street crimes to eliminate crime activities for restoring peace in the areas.

