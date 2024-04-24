Four Profiteers Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2024 | 05:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The district administration got arrested four shopkeepers accused of profiteering in various parts of the city on Wednesday.
According to official sources here, the price control magistrates inspected various points, including Sillanwali Road, Istaqlalabad and 49-NB and found that shopkeepers - Amanat, Shaukat,Rafaqat Ali and Iqbal were involved in profiteering.
The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fine on them.
Recent Stories
PM vows to work for country along with students
US ambassador meets Senate Chairman, discusses bilateral ties
UHS to issue MBBS degrees within three months after final result
Aiman Khan granted UAE Golden Visa
PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,000 mark
Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special invitation to watch match
Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support during floods
President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024
Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station
Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President lauds IIUI's role in promotion of higher education; assures support1 minute ago
-
DC Sanghar to hold 'Khuli Kachehri' to address treasury complaints1 minute ago
-
LESCO detects 264 power pilferers in 24 hours2 minutes ago
-
Tareen Foundation to upgrade IT lab, construct two classrooms at KPS2 minutes ago
-
Four gamblers held11 minutes ago
-
Opposition collaboration vital for overcoming national hurdles: Kundi11 minutes ago
-
Poppy crop discarded in Khyber district21 minutes ago
-
Farmer deprived of cash Rs 172,000 by dacoits in Khanewal21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Dera for achievement of anti-polio campaign's targets32 minutes ago
-
Enrollment drive launched at Charsaddah to 45,000 Out-of-School children32 minutes ago
-
Director primary school Range Larkana visits exam center42 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched against drug suppliers42 minutes ago