Four profiteers arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The district administration got arrested four shopkeepers accused of profiteering in various parts of the city on Wednesday.

According to official sources here, the price control magistrates inspected various points, including Sillanwali Road, Istaqlalabad and 49-NB and found that shopkeepers - Amanat, Shaukat,Rafaqat Ali and Iqbal were involved in profiteering.

The magistrates got registered cases and also imposed fine on them.