Accused Involved In Stealing WASA Pipes Caught

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Accused involved in stealing WASA pipes caught

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) A WASA Rawalpindi team on Thursday caught an accused involved in stealing supply pipes and handed him over to police along with the junk dealer.

According a WASA spokesman, the accused Muhammad Abbas in collusion with junk dealer Zar Syed had been stealing pipes from the main line of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) from Khanna Pul to Karal Chowk for the last one week.

Due to the pipe theft, the supply of water to Gulzar Quaid, Faisal Colony and Mangral Town was affected, he added.

Taking notice of the complaints, WASA Managing Director Muhammad Saleem Ashraf formed special teams, which caught the thief Muhammad Abbas red-handed. He along with the junk dealer was handed over to the police, which registered a case against the two.

