Rahimullah formally assumes charge as DC

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Rahimullah on Thursday formally assumed charge of his post.

On this occasion, he expressed his resolve to serve the people of the district with

sincerity, hard work, honesty and sense of duty.

The deputy commissioner further said that public welfare and improvement of governance would be among his top priorities. He also expressed the hope that the people of the district would fully support him in this mission so that the development and improvement of the area cold be ensured.

