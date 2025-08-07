Open Menu

Rahimullah Formally Assumes Charge As DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Rahimullah formally assumes charge as DC

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Rahimullah on Thursday formally assumed charge of his post.

On this occasion, he expressed his resolve to serve the people of the district with

sincerity, hard work, honesty and sense of duty.

The deputy commissioner further said that public welfare and improvement of governance would be among his top priorities. He also expressed the hope that the people of the district would fully support him in this mission so that the development and improvement of the area cold be ensured.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Ur ..

Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Urban Electric Tram (SRT) in Lah ..

31 minutes ago
 Orient Insurance achieves AED503 million profit in ..

Orient Insurance achieves AED503 million profit in H1 2025

51 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince discusses cooperation with Slov ..

Ajman Crown Prince discusses cooperation with Slovak Ambassador

1 hour ago
 ALC’s ‘Kanz Al Jeel Award’ celebrates beauty ..

ALC’s ‘Kanz Al Jeel Award’ celebrates beauty of Nabati poetry

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador meets ACS Secretary-General to stre ..

UAE Ambassador meets ACS Secretary-General to strengthen partnership

2 hours ago
 Korea logs record high current account surplus in ..

Korea logs record high current account surplus in June

2 hours ago
UK scientists find genes linked with chronic fatig ..

UK scientists find genes linked with chronic fatigue syndrome

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Côte d'Ivoi ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Côte d'Ivoire on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 China's foreign trade up 3.5% in first 7 months

China's foreign trade up 3.5% in first 7 months

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution delivers strong H1 2025 results ..

ADNOC Distribution delivers strong H1 2025 results with 12% net profit growth

3 hours ago
 July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientis ..

July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientists say

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan