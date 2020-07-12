UrduPoint.com
Four Terrorists Killed As Terrorist Hideout Cleansed Amid IBO In North Waziristan: ISPR

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

Four terrorists killed as terrorist hideout cleansed amid IBO in North Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :As many as four terrorists were killed during an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Vezhda Sar area of North Waziristan district where sanitisation force conducted operation against terrorists' hideout on Sunday morning.

As soon as the troops cordoned off the area, terrorists opened fire whereas in response all dug out terrorists were shot down by security forces, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The IBO was conducted in the area located 8 Kilometers South West of Boya, Miranshah, North Wazirstan District.

In exchange of fire, four soldiers embraced shahadat including Sepoy Muhammad Ismail Khan, Sepoy Muhammad Shahbaz Yasin, Sepoy Raja Waheed Ahmed and Sepoy Muhammad Rizwan Khan.

Later, the area was cleared by sanitisation force.

More Stories From Pakistan

