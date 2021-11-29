- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Four Women Beggars Caught
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 05:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The district social welfare department caught four professional beggar women from different areas on Monday.
According to focal person anti-beggary operation Muhammad Tahir, the women were apprehended from Abdullahpur Chowk, Canal Road, Punj Pulli.
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundatio ..
Fujairah Ruler pardons 107 prisoners ahead of UAE's 50th National Day
Fawad expresses grief over sad demise of renowned journalist Ziauddin
“We can’t stop but can reduce effects of Omicron,” Asad Umar warns, urging ..
National Assembly body on Climate Change's performance highest with maximum memb ..
Hertha Berlin sack Dardai, bring in Korkut
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt beefs up safety guards to prevent new Covid-19 variant: Dr Faisal1 minute ago
-
Minister assures early payment of compensation to tribal affectees2 minutes ago
-
Two-day business expo to start at University of Peshawar on Dec 12 minutes ago
-
Fawad expresses grief over sad demise of renowned journalist Ziauddin12 minutes ago
-
“We can’t stop but can reduce effects of Omicron,” Asad Umar warns, urging masses to be fully ..27 minutes ago
-
National Assembly body on Climate Change's performance highest with maximum members' participation: ..6 minutes ago
-
252-litre liquor seized one arrested in faisalabad16 minutes ago
-
Rehman Malik felicitates workers on PPP's 54th foundation day16 minutes ago
-
IGP directs to shift impounded vehicle from police stations16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan needs to benefit from EU experience for modernising its agriculture sector: Imam19 minutes ago
-
National Assembly body directs MoCC to hold inquiry of COP-26 delegation visit19 minutes ago
-
Shireen Mazari condoles demise of Ziauddin19 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.