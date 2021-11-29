UrduPoint.com

Four Women Beggars Caught

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 05:10 PM

Four women beggars caught

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The district social welfare department caught four professional beggar women from different areas on Monday.

According to focal person anti-beggary operation Muhammad Tahir, the women were apprehended from Abdullahpur Chowk, Canal Road, Punj Pulli.

