UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FPCCI Lauds Arrangements For COVID Vaccination Drive

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 03:34 PM

FPCCI lauds arrangements for COVID vaccination drive

President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, has applauded Sindh government for efficiently handling the COVID crisis and ongoing vaccination drive

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, has applauded Sindh government for efficiently handling the COVID crisis and ongoing vaccination drive.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, president FPCCI noted that the vaccination centers were serving the public efficiently, transparently, and with dedication. Waiting times at vaccination centers were being kept minimal and adequate seating was also provided, he observed.

Maggo also praised the CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah for his preemptive and humane handling of COVID crisis last year as well; when the pandemic was just starting. He noted that CM Sindh showed true leadership and courage in the face of worst humanitarian and health crisis of the century.

He was optimistic government of Sindh will continue exhibiting leadership and also facilitate and support business, industry, and trade community of the province in the times of extraordinary crisis.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Century Business Chambers Of Commerce Murad Ali Shah Government Industry

Recent Stories

China expects 265 mln passenger trips during May D ..

15 seconds ago

Two held during raid on Sheesha Center

2 minutes ago

Badaling Great Wall to cap tourist numbers during ..

2 minutes ago

Legal blow for Merkel's climate plan as German Gre ..

2 minutes ago

10 SDOs of PSB 17 promoted as XENs in PBS-18 and p ..

2 minutes ago

Cotton support price to be announced soon, says Dr ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.