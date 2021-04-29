FPCCI lauds arrangements for COVID vaccination drive

President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, has applauded Sindh government for efficiently handling the COVID crisis and ongoing vaccination drive

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, has applauded Sindh government for efficiently handling the COVID crisis and ongoing vaccination drive.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, president FPCCI noted that the vaccination centers were serving the public efficiently, transparently, and with dedication. Waiting times at vaccination centers were being kept minimal and adequate seating was also provided, he observed.

Maggo also praised the CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah for his preemptive and humane handling of COVID crisis last year as well; when the pandemic was just starting. He noted that CM Sindh showed true leadership and courage in the face of worst humanitarian and health crisis of the century.

He was optimistic government of Sindh will continue exhibiting leadership and also facilitate and support business, industry, and trade community of the province in the times of extraordinary crisis.