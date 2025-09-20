Minister inaugurates Dhodha Sharif Ziarat Road

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Provincial Minister for Law, Aftab Alam Advocate ON Saturday inaugurated Dhodha Sharif Ziarat Road that was completed with an estimated cost of Rs. 32.25 million.

Briefing the minister, officials of Communication and Works Department told that 2.5 kilometer road has been completed with a cost of Rs. 32.25 million.

They told that road would reduce travelling time and open new vistas of economic growth for area people.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that provincial government has taken steps to complete public welfare projects with in stipulated time keeping in view expectation of people.

H said that development process would be further expedited aiming maximum facilitation of people living in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

