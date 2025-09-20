Acting President Gilani Vows To Rebuild Lives Of Flood Victims
Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2025 | 03:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Acting President Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Saturday vowed that the government would stand with flood victims until their complete rehabilitation, stressing that no effort would be spared in restoring lives and livelihoods.
Speaking at a relief distribution ceremony in Multan, Gilani said the devastating floods had destroyed homes, farmlands, businesses, and livestock across the country. “We share the grief of every affected family and will not rest until they return to their homes with dignity,” he pledged.
He praised the role of Farmer Development Organization, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund, Mukhtar A. Sheikh Hospital, and Pakistan Sweet Homes for providing food, shelter, and essential supplies to thousands daily.
He added that orphaned children would receive full educational support and care.
Gilani emphasized that government efforts alone were not enough and appealed to philanthropists, traders, and industrialists to come forward. “These dark days will pass. Together, with civil society, Federal and provincial governments, we will rebuild stronger communities,” he said.
MNA Syed Abdul Qadir Gilani said 5,000 meals were being distributed daily in his constituency and assured victims that they would not be left alone. Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab Syed Ali Haider Gilani and MPA Kamran Abdullah , Ghulam Mustafa (FDO), Zuhra Sajjad and others were also present.
Recent Stories
Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away
Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices
Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web
UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Constitution Day
Floodwaters wash away another section of M-5 motorway
FBR to take action against social media display of wealth
Pakistan team admits batting failures ahead of India clash
Trump sets $100,000 annual fee for H-1B worker visas
Mysterious changes near Earth’s core revealed by satellites
Over 1,800 flights disrupted at Dallas airports due to telecom
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Acting President Gilani vows to rebuild lives of flood victims2 minutes ago
-
Minister visits Jalalpur Pirwala, reviews gas line safety, relief efforts2 minutes ago
-
Rescu1122 holds first-aid training for girl students12 minutes ago
-
Minister inaugurates Dhodha Sharif Ziarat Road12 minutes ago
-
Serene Air CEO calls on President Zardari in Kashgar; briefs on future plans22 minutes ago
-
SCCI welcomes defense agreement with Saudi Arabia22 minutes ago
-
215th death anniversary of Mir Taqi Mir being observed today1 hour ago
-
Roof collapse at Sukheke academy causes multiple fatalities, rescue officials confirm1 hour ago
-
Three killed, five injured in road accident near Tando Ghulam Ali1 hour ago
-
AC Paharpur reviews health services, sets up facilitation desk1 hour ago
-
Three drown in floodwater pit in Alipur1 hour ago
-
Warnings on your feed: How social media could help Pakistan beat climate disasters1 hour ago