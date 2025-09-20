Open Menu

Acting President Gilani Vows To Rebuild Lives Of Flood Victims

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2025 | 03:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Acting President Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Saturday vowed that the government would stand with flood victims until their complete rehabilitation, stressing that no effort would be spared in restoring lives and livelihoods.

Speaking at a relief distribution ceremony in Multan, Gilani said the devastating floods had destroyed homes, farmlands, businesses, and livestock across the country. “We share the grief of every affected family and will not rest until they return to their homes with dignity,” he pledged.

He praised the role of Farmer Development Organization, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund, Mukhtar A. Sheikh Hospital, and Pakistan Sweet Homes for providing food, shelter, and essential supplies to thousands daily.

He added that orphaned children would receive full educational support and care.

Gilani emphasized that government efforts alone were not enough and appealed to philanthropists, traders, and industrialists to come forward. “These dark days will pass. Together, with civil society, Federal and provincial governments, we will rebuild stronger communities,” he said.

MNA Syed Abdul Qadir Gilani said 5,000 meals were being distributed daily in his constituency and assured victims that they would not be left alone. Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab Syed Ali Haider Gilani and MPA Kamran Abdullah , Ghulam Mustafa (FDO), Zuhra Sajjad and others were also present.

