Minister Visits Jalalpur Pirwala, Reviews Gas Line Safety, Relief Efforts
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2025 | 03:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervez Malik visited the Jalalpur Pirwala motorway breach site on Saturday to assess flood damage, review relief efforts, and ensure the continuity of gas supply.
He was accompanied by the Secretary of Petroleum, Managing Director of Sui Northern Gas, Deputy Managing Director of Operations, Commissioner Multan Aamir Kareem Khan, and Deputy Commissioner Multan Waseem Hamid Sindhu.
During the visit, officials briefed the minister on the emergency bypass line being installed to maintain uninterrupted gas supply. They informed him that, due to high flood levels in the Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers, the affected pipeline had been proactively isolated as a safety measure.
Field teams continue to monitor the situation, and repair and restoration work will commence on a priority basis once water levels recede.
Commissioner Aamir Kareem Khan also updated the delegation on the ongoing rescue and relief operations, including restoration efforts on the damaged section of the motorway using heavy machinery. A detailed damage survey of all affected settlements is planned once floodwaters subside.
Officials confirmed that gas supply across Punjab and upper regions remains unaffected, with no reported outages, thanks to a parallel supply line currently in operation.
