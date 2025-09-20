Open Menu

Rescu1122 Holds First-aid Training For Girl Students

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Rescu1122 holds first-aid training for girl students

BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue1122 Monday organized first-aid training for the students of Government Girls school Swarai, tehsil Gagra.

The objective of the training was to train students for providing first-aid facilities to injure or burn persons before arriving rescue services in case of any emergency.

The students were also imparted various techniques for fire extinguishing to minimize human lives losses in fire eruption incidents. The students were also trained regarding standard operating procedures of coronavirus and how to tackle with patients of this pandemic.

The training was organized on the directives of Director General Rescue1122, District Emergency Officer Swat Rafiullah Marwat.

On the occasion Rescue1122 jawans briefed teachers and students about the services of Rescu1122 and informed that all the services have been provided to masses free-of-cost. They urged the participants to call1122 in case of any mishap.

APP/hsb/

Recent Stories

Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

2 hours ago
 Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with pai ..

Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices

2 hours ago
 Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

2 hours ago
 UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading ..

UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Con ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Constitution Day

2 hours ago
 Floodwaters wash away another section of M-5 motor ..

Floodwaters wash away another section of M-5 motorway

3 hours ago
FBR to take action against social media display of ..

FBR to take action against social media display of wealth

3 hours ago
 Pakistan team admits batting failures ahead of Ind ..

Pakistan team admits batting failures ahead of India clash

4 hours ago
 Trump sets $100,000 annual fee for H-1B worker vis ..

Trump sets $100,000 annual fee for H-1B worker visas

4 hours ago
 Mysterious changes near Earth’s core revealed by ..

Mysterious changes near Earth’s core revealed by satellites

5 hours ago
 Over 1,800 flights disrupted at Dallas airports du ..

Over 1,800 flights disrupted at Dallas airports due to telecom

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan