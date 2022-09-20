Free medical camp held in Hyderabad Rural for treatment of rain hit people

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The District Health Department has organized a medical camp at Government Primary School Gul Muhammad Chhalgari on Tuesday for the treatment of patients suffering from malaria and other diseases after the rains in various villages of Taluka Rural.

On the special directives of DHO Dr Lala Jafar Khan, a team comprising of doctors, lady doctors and para medical staff checked as many as 250 patients and provided them required medicines and other treatment facilities.

The medical team also conducted diagnostic and pathological tests of the affected people as a result of which 10 patients were tested Malaria positive.

The Divisional Director Information Sawai Khan Chhalgari and others facilitated the medical team in organizing free medical camp in local school where patients belonging to different villages visited and received treatment facilities.

Meanwhile, Revenue officers' team conducted survey in UC Barjani to assess the damages caused due to the recent rains.

The Revenue officers collected details of the damages and presented their findings to the Assistant Commissioner Rural Surhan Aijaz Abro for early submission to the higher authorities.