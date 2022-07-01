Free medical camp setup in Hayatabad

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC), a free medical camp has been setup after reports of positive Typhoid and Malaria cases from sector F1 phase 6 Hayatabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC), a free medical camp has been setup after reports of positive Typhoid and Malaria cases from sector F1 phase 6 Hayatabad.

According to details, ADC Relief and HR/ Coordinator Emergency Response Unit (ERU) Muhammad Imran Khan, representatives of DHO office Mustaqeem Afridi, Dr Afaq Khan visited the locality to setup fully equipped medical camp at governmet boys college Hayatabad phase 6.

Residents of the area thanked the district administration and DHO office for a rapid response.

DC directed all doctors and medical staff to ensure excellent services to the public and examine all the patients and collect drinking water samples from this area.

The district administration team also met with the administration of the college accordingly for extending all possible support to the staff of medical camp.