UrduPoint.com

Free Medical Camp Setup In Hayatabad

Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2022 | 07:07 PM

Free medical camp setup in Hayatabad

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC), a free medical camp has been setup after reports of positive Typhoid and Malaria cases from sector F1 phase 6 Hayatabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC), a free medical camp has been setup after reports of positive Typhoid and Malaria cases from sector F1 phase 6 Hayatabad.

According to details, ADC Relief and HR/ Coordinator Emergency Response Unit (ERU) Muhammad Imran Khan, representatives of DHO office Mustaqeem Afridi, Dr Afaq Khan visited the locality to setup fully equipped medical camp at governmet boys college Hayatabad phase 6.

Residents of the area thanked the district administration and DHO office for a rapid response.

DC directed all doctors and medical staff to ensure excellent services to the public and examine all the patients and collect drinking water samples from this area.

The district administration team also met with the administration of the college accordingly for extending all possible support to the staff of medical camp.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Water Afridi All From

Recent Stories

IG Islamabad put security on high alert

IG Islamabad put security on high alert

13 minutes ago
 Chinese airlines buy 292 planes from Airbus for to ..

Chinese airlines buy 292 planes from Airbus for total of $37 bn

13 minutes ago
 DIGP South for strict implementation of code of co ..

DIGP South for strict implementation of code of conduct in local bodies polls

13 minutes ago
 Mother arrested after son kills elder brother, sis ..

Mother arrested after son kills elder brother, sister-in-law over land dispute

15 minutes ago
 Lasi lauds govt for releasing Rs, 2 million to Las ..

Lasi lauds govt for releasing Rs, 2 million to Lasbela Press Club

15 minutes ago
 Sports to further strengthen Pak-Turkiye relations ..

Sports to further strengthen Pak-Turkiye relations: Oguz Konzanli

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.