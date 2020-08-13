UrduPoint.com
'Freedom Is One Of Greatest Blessings Of Allah Almighty'

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the freedom is one of the greatest blessings of Allah Almighty.

In a message issued here on the eve of Independence Day, he said the people of Pakistan should not hesitate to render any sacrifice for the homeland which came into being after huge struggle and sacrifices by the forefathers of the nation and great Muslim leaders.

He expressed gratitude that the country got rid of the pandemic with the blessing of Allah Almighty.

Now the time had approached to stand united for development of the country and uplift of the pandemic-hit people, he added and prayed for the souls of those who lost their lives due to Covid-19 in past few months.

He said it was demand of the Independence Day that masses renew pledge for the protection of country's ideological and physical boundaries.

The Senator, on the occasion, prayed for the liberation of people of Kashmir and Palestine from the yoke of India and Israel.

